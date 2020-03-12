Europe wants a 'right to repair' smartphones and gadgets

LONDON – Hoping to replace that two-year-old smartphone in a few months? The European Union wants you to think twice before doing so.
The bloc announced an ambitious plan on Wednesday that would require electronics manufacturers, from smartphones to dryers, to offer more repairs, upgrades and ways to reuse existing products, rather than encouraging consumers to buy new ones.
The "right to repair,quot;, part of a broad policy package known as the Green Agreement that was presented this month, is the latest example of the European Union's ambitions to promote more sustainable economic growth and prevent waste. It extends standards introduced last year that impose "right to repair,quot; obligations on manufacturers of some large appliances.
"The linear 'take-make-use-discard' growth model has reached its limits," Virginijus Sinkevicius, the union's environment commissioner, told reporters in Brussels when he presented the "Action Plan of Circular Economy ", which includes the,quot; right to an initiative for reparation ".
"We want to make sure that products placed in the US market are designed to last longer, to be easier to repair and upgrade, easier to recycle and easier to reuse," he added.
The plans are being presented by the bloc's executive arm, the European Commission. To become law, they would have to get approval from the European Union Parliament and the governments of its 27 member states, a process that experts say would take at least four years.
But Mr. Sinckevicius said the proposal reflected increasing consumer demand. According to the commissioner, surveys have found that two thirds of European citizens want their electronic devices to serve them longer. They have also indicated support for clearer indications of a product's life, easier repairs, or more available replacement parts.
Manufacturers like Apple retrieve old iPhones when consumers buy a new one, but the EU. The plan wants them to go one step further: if implemented, it would encourage consumers to buy less, keep a product in use as long as possible, and would encourage industries to consider recycling only when a device is no longer usable. .
Environmental groups said the plan represented a change from current European Union policy, which is mainly based on recycling. A law passed in 2012 required countries to collect 65 tons of e-waste for every 100 tons of products put up for sale in 2019, but members have not met those targets. According to the U.S., less than 40 percent of European electronic waste is recycled. Dear.
With the "right to repair," it would be easier to update a phone's software, replace a tablet battery, or buy a new display for a laptop instead of changing the entire device, said Jean-Pierre Schweitzer of the Office. European Environment, A network of environmental citizen groups.
"We know that people are ready for that," said Mr. Schweitzer, who focuses on the circular economy and online product policy. "The measures the commission wants to take on products and repair are very, very good."
The plan also includes measures to introduce a common charger for smartphones, an effort that the European Union has tried for a long time, with little success, to reduce packaging and a new framework for recycling batteries and textiles, among other measures.
Mr Sinkevicius, the European Commissioner, said the measures were essential for Europe to meet its goal under the Green Agreement: to become a zero net emitter of greenhouse gases by 2050. "What we are trying to achieve is a perception a little different from the economic model, "he said this week.
But just as climate activists criticized the Green Agreement as too vague, and for failing to set a target for 2030, advocates like Schweitzer also criticized the European Commission for failing to set broader mandatory targets to reduce resource consumption.
"Not everything is negative," said Schweitzer. "But where do we want the economy to be in the coming years? How much do we want to reduce our material or water footprint? We are missing the big picture. "