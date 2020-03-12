Europe wants a 'right to repair' smartphones and gadgets

LONDON – Hoping to replace that two-year-old smartphone in a few months? The European Union wants you to think twice before doing so.

The bloc announced an ambitious plan on Wednesday that would require electronics manufacturers, from smartphones to dryers, to offer more repairs, upgrades and ways to reuse existing products, rather than encouraging consumers to buy new ones.

The "right to repair,quot;, part of a broad policy package known as the Green Agreement that was presented this month, is the latest example of the European Union's ambitions to promote more sustainable economic growth and prevent waste. It extends standards introduced last year that impose "right to repair,quot; obligations on manufacturers of some large appliances.

"The linear 'take-make-use-discard' growth model has reached its limits," Virginijus Sinkevicius, the union's environment commissioner, told reporters in Brussels when he presented the "Action Plan of Circular Economy ", which includes the,quot; right to an initiative for reparation ".