Europa League recap: Basel, Wolfsburg, Istanbul Basaksehir win first leg | Soccer news





Samuele Campo, Kevin Bua and Fabian Frei attacked by Basel on Thursday

Basel will also hope to go through to the quarterfinals, if the Europa League continues, after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in Germany.

Samuele Campo, Kevin Bua and Fabian Frei attacked for the Swiss outfit, although doubt persists about future rounds of the competition due to Coronavirus.

On the other hand, Manchester United took a big step towards the quarterfinals of the Europa League with a 5-0 victory against LASK.

The other kickoff saw Istanbul Basaksehir claim a narrow 1-0 lead over FC Copenhagen thanks to Edin Visca's late penalty.

The Rangers lost a European game at Ibrox for the first time to Steven Gerrard, as Bayer Leverkusen won 3-1 to take control of their last 16 outings.

It was not a good night for Leverkusen's domestic rivals Wolfsburg, who fell 2-1 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Junior Moraes and Marcos Bahia beat by Shakhtar

Junior Moraes and Marcos Bahía attacked visitors on either side of John Anthony Brooks' equalizer. Both sides also rejected the penalties of the first half, with Viktor Kovalenko of Shakhtar and Wout Weghorst of Wolfsburg as the men to fail.

The wolves came from behind to tie 1-1 with 10-man Olympiakos in Athens.

Inter, Sevilla matches canceled

Europa League ties between Seville and Rome in Spain and Inter Milan and Getafe in Italy were suspended on Wednesday due to travel restrictions between the two countries imposed by the Spanish authorities.

UEFA has yet to confirm the rescheduled dates, but members will meet by video conference on Tuesday to discuss national and European club competitions, as well as Euro 2020, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.