Esper says "All options are on the table,quot; after the US deaths in Iraq

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said Thursday that the Iranian-backed militias were behind an attack on a joint US-Iraqi base that killed two US service members and a soldier from Britain.
Speaking to journalists at the Pentagon, Mr. Esper said "all options are on the table,quot; for retaliatory attacks on the group responsible for the deadly missile attack on Wednesday.
"Let me be clear: The United States will not tolerate attacks on our people, our interests, or our allies," Esper said.
What comes next is unclear.
In December, an Iraqi militia with ties to Iran, called Kataib Hezbollah, was charged with a rocket attack that killed a US contractor, triggering a series of events that brought the United States to the brink of war with Iran.
General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with Mr. Esper and said he had "good confidence,quot; about who was behind the attack.
The two Americans killed Wednesday were with the Army and Air Force, according to a US official, and more than a dozen members of the US-led military coalition, including those of Poland and civilian contractors, were wounded.
Approximately 30 rockets were launched from a homemade mobile launcher miles from the base, Camp Taji, and more than a dozen struck the expanding facility approximately 15 miles north of Baghdad, authorities said.
After the December rocket attack, the United States hit five bases held by Kataib Hezbollah.
Those attacks were followed by a siege by the US embassy in Baghdad and then a US airstrike that He killed Iran's elite Quds force leader, Major General Qassim Suleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leading leader of the Iraqi militia with ties to Iran.
The rapid escalation pattern ended weeks later when Iran launched 16 ballistic missiles at bases in Iraq that housed US forces. The attacks did not kill anyone, but dozens suffered traumatic brain injuries, some of which had to be evacuated from the country.
US casualties in Taji on Wednesday marked several deadly days for US forces in Iraq. On Sunday, the captain. Moises A. Navas of Germantown, Maryland, and Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, of Simi Valley, California, two Marine Raiders, were killed during a violent shooting against Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq.
The episode sparked A review of current US operations against the Islamic State, given the intensity of the mission and the fact that the Marines had not planned such a battle in an expanding cave complex. Members of the elite US Army Delta Force were ordered to respond and recover the dead.
According to a Pentagon database, prior to Wednesday's attack, 19 Americans had been killed in combat in Iraq and Syria since the start of the campaign against the Islamic State, known as Operation Inherent Resolution.
Eric Schmitt contributed reporting.