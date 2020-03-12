Esper says "All options are on the table,quot; after the US deaths in Iraq

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said Thursday that the Iranian-backed militias were behind an attack on a joint US-Iraqi base that killed two US service members and a soldier from Britain.

Speaking to journalists at the Pentagon, Mr. Esper said "all options are on the table,quot; for retaliatory attacks on the group responsible for the deadly missile attack on Wednesday.

"Let me be clear: The United States will not tolerate attacks on our people, our interests, or our allies," Esper said.

What comes next is unclear.

In December, an Iraqi militia with ties to Iran, called Kataib Hezbollah, was charged with a rocket attack that killed a US contractor, triggering a series of events that brought the United States to the brink of war with Iran.