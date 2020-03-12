Enter Zendaya's magical $ 4 million home in Los Angeles

There is no place like home to Zendaya.

When he doesn't walk the red carpet, pose for a prestigious publication, or film one of his hit shows, the Hollywood star likes to enjoy some rest and relaxation in his private home tucked away in the San Fernando Valley.

As first reported by Variety, the recently purchased 23-year-old property in Encino that sits on "magical, private and gated 3.72 acres,quot; of land.

Retailing at just under $ 4 million, the home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and is over 5,100 square feet. According to the listing, the estate property offers stunning views and is close to hiking trails and great schools.

A spectacular swimming pool and guest house is available for invited visitors. The main house also includes hardwood floors, a giant open kitchen, multiple fireplaces, and a full master suite with a built-in tub and private balcony. Yes, we also want to mark an invitation to the special space.