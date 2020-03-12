Enter Zendaya's magical $ 4 million home in Los Angeles

There is no place like home to Zendaya.
When he doesn't walk the red carpet, pose for a prestigious publication, or film one of his hit shows, the Hollywood star likes to enjoy some rest and relaxation in his private home tucked away in the San Fernando Valley.
As first reported by Variety, the recently purchased 23-year-old property in Encino that sits on "magical, private and gated 3.72 acres,quot; of land.
Retailing at just under $ 4 million, the home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and is over 5,100 square feet. According to the listing, the estate property offers stunning views and is close to hiking trails and great schools.
A spectacular swimming pool and guest house is available for invited visitors. The main house also includes hardwood floors, a giant open kitchen, multiple fireplaces, and a full master suite with a built-in tub and private balcony. Yes, we also want to mark an invitation to the special space.
The isolated property is well deserved for a Hollywood star who continues to achieve great success on and off the screen.
In addition to roles in projects such as Euphoria, Spider-Man: away from home Y The best showman, the former Disney star is also a fashion icon who made quite a presence at Fashion Week.
And more recently, Zendaya was "incredibly honored,quot; to get the cover of Vogue Australia.
While it is unclear whether the actress will be moving to her new property, the records obtained by Variety They reveal that he recently put the property up for rent late last year. The house has since been withdrawn from the market, but it is unclear whether Zendaya received a tenant.
As they like to say, it never hurts to have options.
