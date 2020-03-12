England's support Joe Marler was suspended for 10 weeks after the Alun Wyn Jones incident | Rugby Union News

Manu Tuilagi was sent off for four weeks after the red card for a late tackle on George North.





Joe Marler has been banned for 10 weeks after an independent disciplinary hearing

England defender Joe Marler was suspended for 10 weeks for grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones's groin during his Six Nations match at Twickenham on Saturday.

The England pillar grabbed Jones by the genitals during the first half of England's 33-30 home victory in the Six Nations.

Marler was summoned after the match alleging that he had violated Law 9.27 (acts against the spirit of good sportsmanship) when, in the first half of the match, he grabbed, twisted or squeezed the genitals of a Welsh player.

An independent disciplinary committee listened to Marler's presentations at a meeting in Dublin and discovered that he had committed a foul game justifying a red card.

The committee reduced a possible 12-week sanction to three weeks to account for mitigating factors, but then added one week due to Marler's most recent disciplinary record.

"Therefore, Marler is suspended for 10 weeks and, given his game schedule, may resume play on Monday, June 8, 2020," the RFU said in a statement.

Manu Tuilagi receives a four-week ban after his red card against Wales

Teammate Manu Tuilagi, who was shown a red card at the end of the game for a dangerous tackle on George North, will have to serve a four-week suspension.

Tuilagi argued that the crime did not warrant a red card, but the committee disagreed and banned it for six weeks minus two.

Courtney Lawes will face no further disciplinary action

Lock Courtney Lawes, who was cited for a dangerous tackle, was cleared by the committee. Lawes successfully argued that his foul play act, also out of a challenge to Jones, was not a red card offense.

England is at the top of the Six Nations table with France, but its final game against Italy in Rome has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.