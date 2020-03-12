England vs Denmark: Coronavirus is expected to see a friendly canceled, say Danish FA | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLcaca831f04ab5876550806786eaca52c11% %MINIFYHTMLcaca831f04ab5876550806786eaca52c12%





England's friendly Wembley vs. Denmark look canceled

England's international friendly against Denmark at Wembley in March is expected to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Danish FA said.

It occurs when the Danish FA has decided to stop all football activities in his country until March 29.

The match, scheduled for March 31, is the second of four friendlies for England in preparation for Euro 2020.

A Danish FA statement said: "The men's friendly matches against the Faroe Islands are expected to be canceled at Herning on March 27 and against England at Wembley on March 31. Cleared with UEFA."

Furthermore, the statutory director of the Danish FA, Kenneth Reeh, said: "Denmark is in a sad and special situation, which of course also affects Danish football."

"Like everyone else in society, we take the situation very seriously and, of course, we take the necessary reservations.

"That is why we are closing as many soccer activities as possible in the coming weeks."

"We don't want to risk passing the infection on to the weakest in the community, or risk anything for our national team players, our fans or others who work with our national team."

"We are in dialogue with UEFA with the practicalities of both youth tournaments and men's team matches and we look forward to clarification as soon as possible."