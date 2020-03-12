Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers shows off her killer abs in an epic workout

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers seems to be on her way to becoming one of the hottest celebrities on social media.

The rapper's adult daughter recently visited Instagram to share how she achieved her envious figure.

Hailie, who is an aspiring influencer, decided to be more open about her fitness plan. On Wednesday, she updated her Instagram story with a couple of videos showing the 24-year-old exercises that focused primarily on her core.

Additionally, Hailie's training included repetitive side planks, V-squats, and it also appears to have increased the difficulty of the exercises by introducing weights into practice.

Hailie surely knows how to keep her awesome fandom entertained, as shortly before sharing the videos, she hinted at the upcoming content with a message saying she would post her workouts via Instagram stories.

This is not the first time that Eminem's daughter has given her followers a taste of her training routine, as she shared a photo of herself wearing fancy two-piece sportswear in July and jokingly confessed in the caption: " 90 percent hard work, 10 percent lighting. "

Meanwhile, Hailie's famous father made headlines when she unexpectedly appeared at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony and sang one of her biggest hits, "Lose Yourself,quot;.

Eminem's song won the Oscar for best song in 2003, but at the time, he was not present at the prestigious event, because he thought he had no chance of winning.

When asked where he was the night he won the Oscar, he said, "I think he was home with my daughter, and I didn't see him either. At the time, Hailie had to be at school early in the morning, so ( I was sleeping.) Luis Resto, my keyboard player who produces records with me, came up and accepted it, and I know people probably said, "Who the hell is this guy?" So he called me, and I remember the phone was still ringing, and I said, "Mother, I'm trying to sleep!" But (I answered), and he said, "Hey man, you won!" "Did I? Sh–! Cold! "But that was a different time, and I was in a different place in my life."

However, 17 years later, the legendary rapper corrected his mistake and performed his hit song to the delight of amazed audiences.



