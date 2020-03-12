Emily Blunt on what would change from her and John Krasinski's wedding

Emily Blunt Y John Krasinski They have been married for almost 10 years, but according to Emily, there is one thing about her wedding that she wishes she could change.

On Wednesday A quiet place 2 star arrested by The Late Late Show and remembered his great day with the host James Corden, admitting that she regrets her wedding makeup.

"I put on a spray tan and would probably change that," said Emily. "I think I look at the images and it only has an orange hue that is unnatural for normal skin color."

Curious to know the level of orange he was talking about, James asked Emily to explain more. She continued, "It was a DIY, why did I have a budget on my wedding day? Why? It was a little bumpy. It sucks! And it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and have a spray tan, dress in white. You only saw orange. It was terrible. "