Emily Blunt on what would change from her and John Krasinski's wedding

Emily Blunt Y John Krasinski They have been married for almost 10 years, but according to Emily, there is one thing about her wedding that she wishes she could change.
On Wednesday A quiet place 2 star arrested by The Late Late Show and remembered his great day with the host James Corden, admitting that she regrets her wedding makeup.
"I put on a spray tan and would probably change that," said Emily. "I think I look at the images and it only has an orange hue that is unnatural for normal skin color."
Curious to know the level of orange he was talking about, James asked Emily to explain more. She continued, "It was a DIY, why did I have a budget on my wedding day? Why? It was a little bumpy. It sucks! And it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and have a spray tan, dress in white. You only saw orange. It was terrible. "
Gear shifting, the Cats Star wanted to know more about Emily's first few days of acting and asked more about the girl band she used to be in. To James's surprise, the The Devil Wears Prada Star said, "No, (it was) unofficial. I mean, we were huge at my school … I think they called us Harmonious, or something like that. We were a very close capella group. We sang, like, FTA ‘Don't go chasing waterfalls. He knocked down the house. "
During your visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live On Tuesday, Emily revealed that she was very close to becoming a pop star. Sitting with the host Jimmy Kimmelhe joked saying that "it could have been Britney (Spears) "but he didn't have the dance skills to really do it.
"I don't want to tell you too much because I feel someone is going to find these songs," he said. "Do you want to know the name of one of them?‘ Ring It Up. " It will never see the light of day … They said, "I think you have a good voice and I think you could be a pop star." I said, "I can't dance." They said, "Don't worry about it. We will teach you." It didn't work. I tried to learn. "
It wasn't until she got advice from a famous co-star that Emily realized that her pop star dreams weren't for her.
"I was doing a play … my first job was with Judi Dench"Yes, the Lady," which was amazing and she was wonderful to me, "Emily recalled." And I went to ask for advice because I was very, very nervous about this career that I didn't know was right for me. I didn't think it was the right thing for me, and she said to me: Oh no, honey. You cannot do both. You cannot act and do that. She told me about that. "
Again in The Late Late ShowEmily and James tested their friendship with a round of Shock Therapy Quiz, where the duo asked each other questions. Sam Heughan. If they answered incorrectly, the In the woods the co-stars received an electric shock.
For starters, Emily asked James to list the names of her and John's daughters, which turned out to be a difficult feat for the night host. After receiving a shock, he asked The jungle cruise star to remember the city he grew up in, which also resulted in shock.
Check out how Emily and James really get to know each other in the funny video above!
