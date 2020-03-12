Emiliano Sala's full report will be published on Friday | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfc7a7a755fadd1e38f92a93f623277a311% %MINIFYHTMLfc7a7a755fadd1e38f92a93f623277a312%





Emiliano Sala's family is still waiting for answers

The full report on how Emiliano Sala died will be released on Friday, more than a year after the plane he was traveling in crashed into the English Channel.

Argentine forward Sala died on January 21 of last year with pilot David Ibbotson on a flight from Nantes in France to his new club Cardiff.

He had played for Nantes for four years and was the club's star forward, having scored 42 goals in 120 games. Cardiff had monitored him for some time and he was the Welsh club's record signing at £ 15 million.

Just a few hours before the plane went down, Sala left WhatsApp voice messages for his friends suggesting that he felt as if the plane was falling apart.

Lucas Ocampos and Diego Carlos Santos Silva hold a shirt in tribute to Emiliano Sala during the Copa del Rey match between Seville and Levante

In recent months, the Air Accident Investigation Division has received criticism from experts and Sala's family for the time it took to publish their report and for not recovering the plane wreckage when they had the opportunity.

In the days following the accident, a search and rescue operation was carried out to try to locate the Piper Malibu plane, but it was suspended after a few days. Sala's family raised funds to trace his body.

As part of its work, the AAIB says it has been "looking at a number of elements, including operational, technical, organizational and human factors that could have caused or contributed to the accident."

Yellow flowers are displayed in front of the Sala portrait at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes

Upon examining Sala's body, an interim report found that the footballer had been exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide. The AAIB is expected to shed some light on what caused the toxic gas to enter the plane's cabin. There have also been reports that Pilot Ibbotson was not licensed to fly at night.

Earlier this week, Dorset police announced that a 64-year-old North Yorkshire man, who had been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, would face no further action.