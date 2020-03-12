Elizabeth Hurley flaunts her curves in fascinating images and reveals the secrets to having a flat tummy and a perfect cleavage at age 54

Elizabeth Hurley made a memorable appearance in an episode of the series by her longtime friend, Trinny Woodall, The T zone, where he opened up and revealed some of his cosmetic tricks.

At one point during her conversation with Woodwall, the 54-year-old actress was asked how she manages to keep her cleavage so tight, since according to the hostess's comment, she was the only woman in her 50s who wore a deep neckline. successfully.

The star of The real ones She openly shared the secret behind her well-groomed chest and replied that she sleeps in a bra, and that sometimes she couldn't be bothered to take off her clothes before bed.

Hurley also stated that if she bathed before bed, she would put on a soft bra because she thought it was good to get support.

She said: “I sleep in a bra. Sometimes I don't bother taking off my clothes to go to bed anyway. If I bathe before bed, I will wear a soft bra. I think it's good to receive support. "

Apparently Hurley didn't use this technique just for her cleavage, because she explained that when she was pregnant, an Italian woman advised her to use an elastic support for her growing belly, so that she could avoid stretch marks on her skin.

She confessed: "I remember when I was pregnant, an Italian woman said it was me." You have to buy one of these elastic supports to support your belly, and you will not get stretch marks, as it is like a support for your belly. You know he's obviously not restricting the pregnancy, so when you went aside, don't forget that I gained 53 pounds, it was huge, it didn't go aside. "

She stated, "In the same way, you don't want your breasts to go to the side. You don't want to let everything hang. You have to contain everything. To prevent the skin from doing what gravity is going to do to it."

Also, during the interview, Hurley made the surprising revelation that although she never exercised, she was extremely active.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the conversation occurred when the actress stated that she wouldn't be short of duct tape, and she always kept something in her bag because she allegedly used it to tape her skin whenever she had to wear a long dress.

According to Hurley, no other type of tape worked as well when it came to keeping his bust tight.



