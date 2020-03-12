Eagan Walmart robbers get $ 700 in jewelry, police ask for public help – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML55b9bc9b59caaa2eb84f2b8ccd95a78811% %MINIFYHTML55b9bc9b59caaa2eb84f2b8ccd95a78812%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Eagan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man and woman suspected of breaking into a jewelry box and stealing various items from a Walmart.
Eagan police were notified in March of a jewelry theft that occurred on January 16, 2020. The thieves allegedly used a tool to open the case and stole approximately $ 700 in jewelry.

Anyone who recognizes suspects should call (651) 675-5799 or send an email to [email protected] with any information.