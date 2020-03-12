E3 video game conference canceled due to coronavirus – Latest news

SAN FRANCISCO: The world's leading video game trade show, to be held in June in Los Angeles, was canceled on Wednesday by the spread of the deadly and novel coronavirus.

The Entertainment Software Association said the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event would not take place, making it the latest in the growing list of canceled conferences.

"After growing and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during an unprecedented global situation," the association said in an online publication.

%MINIFYHTML464ffe7df00356b20abe1e7ec48415d911% %MINIFYHTML464ffe7df00356b20abe1e7ec48415d912%

"We know it is the right decision based on the information we have today."

The annual event has been a showcase of new video game titles, trends and hardware, attracting people from all over the world. E3 had long been restricted to members of the industry, but has dabbled in opening parts of the show to fans in recent years.

Next-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, along with games designed for hardware, were expected to be the center of attention at E3 this year.

PlayStation maker Sony pulled out of E3 earlier this year, but Microsoft had events planned for the meeting.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, "organizers said.

ESA added that it is working with companies in the video game industry to broadcast events or announcements to online audiences to share news planned for launch at E3.

French video game titan Ubisoft said that while disappointed by the cancellation of E3, he supports the decision made to protect people's health.

"E3 is and will continue to be a time when we come together as a community and share our love for games," Ubisoft said in a published statement.

"We are exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned."

– Conferences crumble: Google canceled last week its major annual meeting of software developers amid virus concerns.

The internet giant said it rejected the event similar to the Google I / O festival, scheduled for May, a short distance from the "Googleplex,quot; in the town of Mountain View in Silicon Valley.

Google's annual I / O conference generally draws thousands of developers from around the world to mingle with each other and with engineers from the Internet company on ways to sync software and services with its variety of offerings.

A game developer conference in San Francisco was postponed, and Facebook recently canceled its F8 developer conference, the biggest annual event for the American tech giant, due to virus concerns.

Like Google I / O, the F8 meeting in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose generally attracts a multitude of software makers from around the world collaborating with the tech giant on its platform.

Face-to-face interaction at the San José conference center will be replaced by online presentations.

A TED conference scheduled to be held in Vancouver next month was postponed until the end of July after most attendees voted to delay the real-world meeting rather than replace it with broadcast presentations, organizers said Monday.

Known for exploring "ideas worth spreading," the annual meeting usually attracts the bright, influential, and accomplished, and is a stage for the popular "TED Talks,quot; available for free online.

The main annual South by Southwest cultural conference to be held in Austin, Texas, was also canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

