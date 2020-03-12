Dress up like rock star Ranveer Singh to make your Har Pal fashionable

Ranveer Singh has the style skills you would kill for. The actor's OTT sense of style and bold fashion moves over the years have placed him at the top of our style radar. Not to mention the effortless vibe with which you take off all your outfits in the sun. While Ranveer Singh's style isn't for the faint-hearted, some of his versatile outfit options have probably left you wondering if you could do it, too. We say, stop asking yourself and go for it. We've even rounded up some of the pieces that are most similar to her style, which make it #HarPalFashionable, so you can also copy the look.

How to get Ranveer Singh's rockstar vibe on the red carpet at the Amazon Filmfare Awards

%MINIFYHTML25bd7feb01c3d8fb4a167116d9b4b40911% %MINIFYHTML25bd7feb01c3d8fb4a167116d9b4b40912%

Ranveer Singh looked for a bold rock star vibe on the red carpet at the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 and if you, like us, are in awe, this is how you can get your exact look. Amazon.in has some spectacular pieces that will give you the same vibe and make you look effortless at the same time. Monochrome and bold, Ranveer opted for a well-fitted suit and added the thrust with a quirky pair of sunnies.

You can also get this look with Amazon and put your fashion friend.