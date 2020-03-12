Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus; the remaining jazz tests are negative

%MINIFYHTML5406717ecc7052b5e5339f9239cad2d311% %MINIFYHTML5406717ecc7052b5e5339f9239cad2d312%

After Rudy Gobert's positive test for coronavirus (COVID-19), all Jazz players were quarantined and evaluated Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

According to reports, only one other Jazz player tested positive: All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources told ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been neglected in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player / staff to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered Wednesday night. The remaining tests were negative. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

"As a follow-up to yesterday's COVID-19 positive test, Oklahoma health officials evaluated all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming an additional positive result for a Jazz player." a statement from the team released Thursday said. "We are working closely with CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best way forward."

The NBA announced Wednesday that it would suspend the season indefinitely after Gobert's diagnosis. The league has postponed the scheduled Jazz-Thunder game in Oklahoma City, as well as the Pelicans-Kings game to be played in Sacramento.

Gobert faced criticism before the positive test for jokingly playing journalists' recorders and microphones days earlier. The Utah Department of Health determined that the incident was a "low-risk exposure," adding that only people who had close contact with Gobert are considered "at risk of developing symptoms of COVID-19."

The 27-year-old center felt "strong and stable,quot; and was prepared to play the Thunder if his test came back negative, according to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic. In a separate statement, the Jazz said the infected player (the player was not identified as Gobert) is "currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City."

ESPN's Royce Young reported Early Thursday morning, Jazz players were still at their hotel and could have two charter planes ready to travel back to Utah, one for players with positive tests and one for players with negative tests.