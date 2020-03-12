Donovan Mitchell released a statement after his coronavirus diagnosis

%MINIFYHTMLd3e83043774bb4bab370b52ed12ec56c11% %MINIFYHTMLd3e83043774bb4bab370b52ed12ec56c12%

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for coronavirus, and hopes everyone can be more responsible as the epidemic continues.

%MINIFYHTMLd3e83043774bb4bab370b52ed12ec56c13% %MINIFYHTMLd3e83043774bb4bab370b52ed12ec56c14%

On Thursday, the Jazz revealed that an additional member of the team had tested positive for the virus, but did not reveal that it was Mitchell. After the news on Wednesday night, that center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the postponement of the Jazz matchup against the Thunder and the NBA to suspend season until further notice – Oklahoma officials tested all of the equipment.

%MINIFYHTMLd3e83043774bb4bab370b52ed12ec56c15% %MINIFYHTMLd3e83043774bb4bab370b52ed12ec56c16%

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Mitchell was the second player have the virus, and Mitchell confirmed it was him in an Instagram post on Thursday. He averaged 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists so far this season.

"Thank you to everyone who has communicated since hearing the news about my positive test," Mitchell wrote in his caption. “We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hope that people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well-being of those around them. I thank the Oklahoma authorities who were helpful with the testing process and all of @Utahjazz who have been so supportive.

"I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷"

The Jazz released a statement, saying they are specifically working with officials, the Center for Disease Control and the NBA for the "best way forward."