Donovan Mitchell, NBA star who reported having coronavirus, was on Encore

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, visited the Encore Boston Harbor casino on March 5 while his team was in town to play against the Boston Celtics, a person confirmed Thursday. with knowledge of the situation.
Encore and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Thursday that a guest at the Everett complex had tested positive for the virus, known as Covid-19. Casino officials said in a statement that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health informed the casino that the person "was low risk and showed no signs of symptoms when at the resort."
Encore is not aware of the person having any interactions with other guests, according to a spokesperson, who said he was unable to comment on the identity of visitors to the complex.
