Donovan Mitchell, NBA star who reported having coronavirus, was on Encore

%MINIFYHTML40fabe203e16f03f0af1662751c080f611% %MINIFYHTML40fabe203e16f03f0af1662751c080f612%

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, visited the Encore Boston Harbor casino on March 5 while his team was in town to play against the Boston Celtics, a person confirmed Thursday. with knowledge of the situation.

%MINIFYHTML40fabe203e16f03f0af1662751c080f613% %MINIFYHTML40fabe203e16f03f0af1662751c080f614%

Encore and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Thursday that a guest at the Everett complex had tested positive for the virus, known as Covid-19. Casino officials said in a statement that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health informed the casino that the person "was low risk and showed no signs of symptoms when at the resort."

%MINIFYHTML40fabe203e16f03f0af1662751c080f615% %MINIFYHTML40fabe203e16f03f0af1662751c080f616%

Encore is not aware of the person having any interactions with other guests, according to a spokesperson, who said he was unable to comment on the identity of visitors to the complex.

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.

Receive email alerts from Boston.com: