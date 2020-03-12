Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe for the next 30 days to combat the coronavirus

Roommates, in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, there have been multiple reports of possible courses of action that the United States can take to combat the virus. Well, Donald Trump has finally addressed the nation and presents his plans to keep things under control.

First, Trump says he is imposing a travel ban on people and goods from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. And while this may seem drastic, he says he is willing to take all necessary precautions to keep American citizens safe.

"To prevent new cases from entering our shores, we will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will take effect on Friday at midnight," he says. “These restrictions will be adjusted according to the conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate examinations and these prohibitions will apply not only to the large amount of trade and cargo, but to other things as we gain approval. ”

However, these travel restrictions do not include any travel from the UK, according to Trump.

"These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom. At some point we are monitoring the situation in China and South Korea and as their situation improves, we will reevaluate the established restrictions. ”

Donald Trump also says he is establishing a fund to ensure that all "working Americans,quot; affected by the virus can stay home without worrying about financial difficulties.

Stay with us as developments emerge, Roomies, and continue to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy1