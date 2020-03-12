Donald Trump suggests postponing the 2020 Summer Olympics for one year

%MINIFYHTML1e5de2771b104813fc0c52b85443920811% %MINIFYHTML1e5de2771b104813fc0c52b85443920812%

President Donald Trump has spoken at the Olympics.

Trump sent questions along with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, with a question aimed at the 2020 Summer Olympics, scheduled to take place in Tokyo. The games are currently scheduled to take place normally, but the president suggested that perhaps the games should take a year off while the world works through the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just can't see that there aren't people there," Trump said. "In other words, not allowing people. Maybe, and this is just my idea, maybe they'll put it off for a year. Maybe they will, if that's possible …

"I like it more than I like having empty stadiums everywhere, I think if you cancel it, you do it a year later, I think it is a better alternative than having it without people," Trump said.

The decision to postpone, cancel or reschedule everything rests with the International Olympic Committee, which has until approximately June to finalize an address on the events. The Olympic Games have been canceled in the past; the 1916 Olympics were canceled due to World War I, and 1940 and 1944 were canceled due to World War II.

The president also praised Japan's preparation for the event, saying the country has done a good job creating architecture and promoting the event ahead of its first summer Olympics since 1964.

"It's a shame because, actually, he used to be in the real estate business, as you've probably heard," Trump said. "I built beautiful buildings, and they have built some really beautiful buildings."

The Olympic torch was lit on Thursday in Greece.

As it stands, three of the top four sports in the United States have suspended operations, with the NFL the only exception, albeit out of season. Events around the world have also been canceled.