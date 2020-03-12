Donald Trump finally delivers an oval office address on the coronavirus and creates great confusion while he's at it

Many tuned in Wednesday night to watch President Donald Trump's Oval Office address, hoping to reassure the American population and world markets hours after the World Health Organization announced that the coronavirus is a pandemic.

The former reality TV star-turned-politician said they are taking certain steps to prevent the disease from taking more lives.

Trump stated: "To prevent new cases from entering our shores, we will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will take effect on Friday at midnight. These restrictions will be adjusted according to the conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone the proper evaluations, and these prohibitions will apply not only to the huge amount of trade and cargo, but to other things as we get approval. Anything that comes from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. These restrictions will also not apply to the UK. "

After creating chaos with his speech, the White House decided to clarify the previous statement and explained that the ban "only applies to human beings, not to goods and cargo."

The Republican politician went on to say, "At the same time, we are monitoring the situation in China and South Korea, and as their situation improves, we will reevaluate the restrictions and warnings that are currently in place for a possible early start. opening."

He shared the following advice: “The vast majority of Americans, the risk is very, very low. Young and healthy people can expect to recover fully and quickly if they contract the virus. The greatest risk is to the elderly population with underlying health conditions. The elderly population must be very, very careful. In particular, we strongly recommend that nursing homes for the elderly suspend all medically unnecessary visits. In general, older Americans should avoid all non-essential travel in crowded areas. "

Trump concluded with: “My administration is coordinating directly with the communities with the largest outbreaks, and we have issued a guide on school closings, social distancing, and the reduction of large gatherings. Today's smart action will prevent the virus from spreading tomorrow. Each community faces different risks, and it is critical that you follow the guidelines of local officials who work closely with our federal health experts, and they are the best. "

Many turned to social media to say they were not impressed by the administration's response to the US coronavirus outbreak. USA, where 1,200 people have been confirmed sick.

One person said, "Man, he seems tired, please pray for him, he is doing his best."

Another commenter stated, "Finally 🙄 why he was so orange." He was having trouble reading that screen … Obama would never do it. "

This voter stated, "So why didn't you suspend all travel from China? You need to suspend your presidency."

