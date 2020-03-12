Dog waiting 7 years for adoption advocates "second chance,quot; on social media – Up News Info Detroit

– A shelter dog that has been waiting 7 years to be adopted has received over 30 adoption requests since its story was posted on social media this week.

A photo was posted to Facebook Monday that shows Ginger, the labrador retriever mix sitting in his kennel at the Dogwood Animal Shelter in Osage Beach, Missouri.

"Hello! I'm a redhead!" a sign was attached to the kennel. "I've been here waiting 7 years, 9 months, 2 weeks, 2 days. I'm a good girl! I promise! I just need a second chance."

The Mission Driven publication, a clothing brand dedicated to raising shelter pets and the importance of adoption, quickly gained popularity, KSDK reported.

Ginger, an adorable and playful 9-year-old dog, entered the shelter as a young adult after being rescued from an abusive situation.

Her experiences left her with "medical, emotional and behavioral problems that left her unacceptable for quite some time," the shelter said.

She completed the training, but her adoption has been more difficult because she needs to be the only pet in a home without young children.

"Thanks for the great concern about Ginger," Dogwood Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Long-term residence for animals in a true death-free shelter is a non-exclusive issue with the Dogwood Animal Shelter … The fact that she is better placed in a home without other animals or young children has reduced the chances, but we never give trying. "

With nearly 30 adoption requests from New York to Canada and Texas, we hope you don't have to try much harder.