Does Blac Chyna have faulty lips? Has he gone overboard with lip injections?

Blac Chyna has spoiled her lips? Has he gone overboard with lip injections? This is the subject of an article in the next issue of Life & Style on March 16, 2020. According to the magazine, Blac Chyna sports a much fuller pout than in years past, but now her upper lip appears larger than her lip. lower. This has caused some to say that you have used too much filler. While many of the Kardashians and Jenners are known for drawing their lip contour out of the natural line to create the illusion of big lips, the article suggests that this is not what is happening. Instead of using makeup to create the look, the article states that this is the job of fillers.

Life & Style spoke with plastic surgeon Dr. Manish Shah, who indicated that the 31-year-old mother of two has taken things too far.

Dr. Shah stated the following to the publication.

"There is no good way to put it, their lips are cartoonish and overloaded. When someone has had too much filler, over time, it stretches and weighs on their skin, and they end up needing more filler with each visit to the plastic surgeon!

The report comes as Blac Chyna continues to promote her Lashed makeup line and lipstick brand. Blac Chyna has just released several videos promoting her Joi matte lipstick.

Blac Chyna shared several other photos with a short pixie style with side bangs. As she spoke that the source of her joy was her smile.

She shared the following video and caption.

Joi matte lipstick i @lashedcosmetics (click the link in the bio) Joi is matte pink strawberry coral. It is highly pigmented, smooth and weightless. Contains a hydrating, waterproof formula that won't dry and last a long time. One or two strokes on the lips will provide full coverage. With dedication and commitment to provide our customers with the best, Lashed developed excellent signature packaging to complement this product. www.lashedcosmetics.com

What do you think about the Life & Style report and Dr. Manish Shah's quote? Do you agree with him that his lips seem too full?

Are you a fan of Blac Chyna Lashed Cosmetics makeup line?



