Disneyland to Close Until Month-End Amid Coronavirus Concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Disneyland has announced that Anaheim theme parks will close Saturday through the end of the month due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The closure affects both Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure.

RELATED: CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATIONS: Disneyland to Close, MLB Suspends Spring Training

%MINIFYHTMLfbf394ecb1c8d07bbe93049d95d7134f13% %MINIFYHTMLfbf394ecb1c8d07bbe93049d95d7134f14%

Disneyland Resorts released a statement that said, "While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the California Governor's Executive Order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure from the morning of March 14 until the end of the month. "

Disney hotels are said to remain open until Monday. According to Disneyland Resort, "The Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open until Monday, March 16, to provide guests with the ability to make the necessary arrangements for their trip."

PLUS: Pantages Theater suspends "Hamilton,quot; until end of March

Disney stated that they will work with guests looking to change or cancel their planned visits and provide refunds to those who have booked hotels during the planned closure.

They also announced that they will continue to pay their employees during the shutdown.

"We will monitor the current situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies."

According to New York Times reporter Brooks Barnes, operations in the park have only been completely suspended three times in history: September 11, during the Northridge earthquake and the national day of mourning after the JFK assassination.