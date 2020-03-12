Disneyland, theaters and casinos exempt from coronavirus ban at large gatherings – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA / AP) – Disneyland and other major theme parks will not have to comply with California Governor Gavin Newsom's order against large gatherings to counter the spread of COVID-19.

Newsom said California public health officials issued an updated policy that said "nonessential,quot; meetings like sporting events, concerts and conferences should be postponed or canceled until at least the end of March.

At a press conference on Thursday, Gavin said Disneyland and other large theme parks, theaters and casinos are exempt from his order against gatherings of 250 or more people due to the coronavirus due to the "complexity of their unique circumstances,quot;, but the discussions continue.

Newsom said he spoke to Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger on Wednesday about the matter.

The governor also suggested that the guidance to limit large gatherings is likely to extend beyond March and affect professional baseball games.

