Disneyland temporarily closes due to coronavirus outbreak

The "happiest place on Earth,quot; is closing its doors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Disney announced Thursday that its Anaheim, California attractions, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, would temporarily suspend operations beginning Saturday, March. 14)

The statement said: "While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Executive Order of the Governor of California and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, from the morning of March 14 until the end of the month. "

"The Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open until Monday, March 16 to provide guests with the ability to make the necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the current situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal officials and state and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay the cast members during this time. "

Disney also confirmed that it would issue refunds to those with hotel reservations throughout the closing period.