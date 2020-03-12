Disneyland officially closes March 14 as concerns over coronavirus

#Roommates, "the happiest place on Earth,quot; is officially on hiatus. In response to the growing threat of the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, Disneyland in Anaheim, California is the last major corporation to shut down to ensure that the disease does not spread further.

@CNN reports that the Disney corporation has just announced that both Disneyland and California Adventure will be closed for the next few weeks due to growing fears of the coronavirus. Disneyland will close on Saturday, March 14th And it won't reopen for business until at least early April. Similarly, hotels at the Disneyland Resort will remain open until March 16.th and then they will also close.

Disney released a statement regarding the decision:

"While no COVID-19 cases have been reported at the Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Executive Order of the Governor of California and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, from the morning of March 14 until the end of the month. We will monitor the current situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time. " .

Disneyland also stated that it would work with all customers who wish to change or cancel their visits and will provide refunds during the closing period. Disneyland Shanghai and Disneyland Hong Kong have already been closed since the beginning of this year when the coronavirus initially started.

This recent closure marks the first time that the theme park has closed its doors since September 11.th attacks in 2001.

