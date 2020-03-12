Discord raises the limit of live streaming from 10 to 50 people during coronavirus

Discord is increasing the number of people who can simultaneously watch a live stream from 10 to 50 as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. Discord CEO Jason Citron writes that the company made the decision after learning how people are using Discord to overcome the disruption in their lives caused by the virus. Launched last year, the Go Live streaming functionality allows users to stream videos of their current app or game through Discord. "We wanted to find a way to help," says the CEO.

In his blog post, the CEO said Discord will maintain the highest user limit "as long as it is critically necessary," while a tweet When announcing the change, it was indicated that it would remain in force for "the next few months." However, the CEO also warned that the move is likely to lead to an increase in demand for the feature, which could lead to performance problems.

It is a good gesture from the company, as experts agree that social distancing [asking people to avoid meeting in groups and staying away from others] is one of the best defenses we have to prevent the spread of the virus. Citron said it hoped the feature would make it easier for teachers to teach remotely, for coworkers to collaborate, and for groups to meet. Of course, it should also be easier to see some friends playing if you've gone crazy while isolating yourself.

If you want to test the function for yourself, then you can find the "Activate,quot; button at the bottom left of the Discord window, above your status bar. If any of your friends are streaming, you'll see a red "Live,quot; indicator next to their username in the app. You can click on your username to see a link to see your broadcast. Go Live is available for free to all Discord users, but you must subscribe if you want to stream at more than 720p / 30 fps. You can find more information on the Discord site.