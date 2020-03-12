Diddy supports her "sister,quot; Laurieann Gibson as she searches for talented singers

Diddy shared a post on his social media account in which he makes it very clear that he fully supports the person he calls sister: Laurieann Gibson. She is looking for talented R,amp;B singers. Check out Diddy's post he shared on his social media account below.

& # 39; HOUSTON #BRINGBACKRNB My sister Laurieann Gibson, also known as @boomkack, hit the road with @dawnrichard @carlthomasnow @iammariowinans @itschubbiebaby and @combscartel to continue the search for SANGERS !!!!!! THANKS HOUSTON! ⁣ See you in Charlotte on March 13 and in New York on March 21. ⁣

You can also upload your auditions to Instagram using #MTBcasting. My team is searching online 24/7. ⁣ Go to makingthebandcasting.com for more information. @makingtheband, "Diddy wrote in his post.

Someone commented: ‘LAURIEANN !!! ❤️ I'm glad to see her … she becomes real when she's involved. Well done @Diddy Well done! @boomkack. "

Another follower said, "Those who hate don't really hate you. They hate themselves because you are a reflection of what they want to be."

Someone else also praised her and said, "She has always been a fool and this was the best television show at the time … period."

One of Diddy's followers posted this: "Ooohhhh @diddy, you better be glad you can't sing because I'd show up at Charlotte's location!" I can't wait for the show. "

Someone else spoke about Diddy and said, "The fact that you've listened to people and that all of our favorites hit the road."

Aside from this, Diddy made headlines when he remembered the notorious B.I.G.

Notorious Rapper B.I.G. He was killed on March 9, 1997. Diddy wanted to publish something in his memory and shared some photos and a message on social networks.

‘Big was the perfect artist! This candid moment when BIG had writer's block. This only happened once. He was talking about retiring. Basically, I'm just telling him to stop talking crazy and that he was the best of all time, "Diddy posted.

Fans appreciated his post.



