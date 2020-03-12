Devin Booker learns of NBA season suspension while broadcasting & # 39; Call of Duty & # 39 ;, drops multiple F-bombs

You will probably never identify with an NBA player again.

The world of sports has been shaken by the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading worldwide, with no league or sport as an exception. The NCAA Tournament will be played behind closed doors, the McLaren Formula 1 team withdrew from the Australian GP, ​​and on Wednesday, the NBA joined the unfortunate trend.

On Wednesday night, the NBA decided to do the right thing and suspend the season amid COVID-19 concerns. The news also came just after the report that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the disease.

Suns All-Star Devin Booker was playing "Call of Duty,quot; when he heard the news, and he reacted like all of us.

(Warning: the video has NSFW language).

The astonished disbelief, the multiple F-bombs, the jaw dropping into his lap. At that time, we are all Devin Booker, and Devin Booker is all of us.

Really, "What the hell, brother?" It is a common refrain when playing "Call of Duty,quot;, but it is especially poignant in this case. Booker was in the midst of an outstanding season with the Suns, earning his first All-Star offer while averaging just over 26 points per game this season.

Well now there is plenty of time for Booker to move "Warzone,quot; as the NBA world waits for the Association's next move.