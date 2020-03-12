Deputy Brian Krook on trial in 2018 suicide gunman shooting – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5bbcc29160c3437e5eda6fb2d4ffb60e11% %MINIFYHTML5bbcc29160c3437e5eda6fb2d4ffb60e12%

– A Minnesota sheriff's deputy who fatally shot an armed suicide bomber in 2018 used unreasonable force against a man in crisis, prosecutors said Wednesday at the start of his trial.

Washington County MP Brian Krook ignored the law and his training on April 12, 2018, when he killed Benjamin Evans, a 23-year-old medical emergency technician and parole firefighter who was distressed by a breakup, the prosecutor said. Ramsey County Andrew Johnson during his opening statement.

"Sir. Evans needed help that day, and this is not how the police are supposed to respond," Johnson said.

However, defense attorney Paul Engh told the jury that Evans saw that his life was falling apart and that he had decided to commit suicide, but was unable to do so and rejected police orders to lay down the gun.

"This was a police suicide," he said, and then added: "It is a tragedy that he died." It is not a crime that caused your own death. "

Krook, 31, pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the Evans murder. Krook was among the officers who responded to a report of a suicide gunman on Lake Elmo, about 30 miles northeast of Minneapolis. When officers first arrived, they found Evans kneeling at an intersection, with a gun to his head, according to court testimony.

Evans had moved from St. Louis to Minnesota to be with his girlfriend, and she had recently broken up with him and he lost his job. On the morning of April 11, 2018, he received a message from a friend who said he was cutting off all contact because he was dating Evans' ex-girlfriend, whom Evans had wanted to marry, according to attorney statements and eyewitness accounts on Wednesday. .

Evans texted another friend, Brianna Gysbers, and the two spent the day together, drank alcohol, and were at Evans' apartment that night when Evans called his ex-girlfriend to try to convince her to marry him.

When she refused, he put on his firefighter uniform, wrote farewell notes to his parents and first responders that they would find him, called a friend to say goodbye, and then left his home with his gun, Gysbers testified.

Gysbers testified that Evans never said he wanted to shoot the police. "He just wanted to hurt himself," he said. She went to a neighbor's apartment and called 911.

Several officers responded, including Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Ramirez, who arrived first. Ramírez testified that he and another deputy tried to negotiate with Evans for 39 minutes while holding the gun against his head. Johnson said Evans never pointed the gun at anyone other than himself.

But Engh said Krook was uncomfortable with Evans turning his head, fearing that if Evans fired the gun at his head, the bullet could hit officers on its way.

A video of Ramírez's patrol car was played on Wednesday, combined with audio from Krook's body camera. The video and audio from Ramírez's body camera were also played for the jury.

In an improved version of the patrol car video, Evans can be seen kneeling on the street, his right hand holding the gun against his head as his left hand moves as he speaks. Sometimes he quickly turns his torso and moves his head to the left and to the right.

Ramirez can be heard negotiating, repeatedly pleading with Evans to drop the gun.

Benjamin please can you please put the gun down? We can talk about this, "said Ramírez. Most of what Evans said is unintelligible, but sometimes he seems agitated. At one point Evans said he made mistakes, and Ramírez stated that Evans was asking for a phone to call his girlfriend.

"I can't walk up to you and give you the phone, Benjamin, with your gun there," said Ramírez.

Krook tells Ramirez that he is preparing to use a less lethal weapon to shoot Evans if necessary, and Evans can be heard saying that he is not going to force the police to shoot. "I'm not … going to get you to kill a 23-year-old boy," Evans said.

As Evans can be seen turning his head quickly from side to side, Krook says, "Ramírez, I feel uncomfortable with him turning his head, just so you know."

Evans then starts talking about police tactics, saying he knows the authorities are doing their job, when Krook shoots four times while Evans speaks, according to video and audio played in court.

Johnson said Krook hit Evans once. He ran to Evans, who still had the gun to his head and was planning to kick it, Johnson said. When Evans's arm fell to the ground, Krook fired three more times.

Evans was finally shot twice in the chest, once in the side and once in the leg. The video from Ramírez's body camera shows officers cutting his clothes and trying to provide him with medical care before Evans quickly gets into an ambulance.

Johnson said that before Krook shot Evans, the negotiations had gone well, and Evans had repeatedly said that he would not harm lawmakers. Ramírez had Evans remove the magazine from his gun, potentially leaving only one bullet in the camera, and when Evans said at one point that he was going to commit suicide in two minutes, Ramírez convinced him not to, the prosecutor said.

Engh rejected the idea that the negotiations had gone well. He said that Evans' life was falling apart and that he had been drinking to create the courage to end his life.

"No one was going to convince him," said Engh.

Engh told the jury that Krook plans to testify during the trial.

Krook is the third Minnesota officer in recent years charged with an on-duty murder. Former San Antonio officer Jerónimo Yáñez was acquitted in the murder of Philando Castile in July 2016, and former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor was convicted in the Justine Ruszczyk Damond shooting in July 2017.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)