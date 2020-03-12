Denver "Top Chef,quot; Carrie Baird opens Rose & # 39; s Classic Americana

Luxury toast is on Rose & # 39; s menu inside Rosetta Hall. This one is topped with Nutella, homemade blueberry jam, and superseeds. (Josie Sexton, Up News Info)

First things first: there is will be Be fancy toast.

%MINIFYHTMLaff17e026fc83b3df6fbab406a93fd7811% %MINIFYHTMLaff17e026fc83b3df6fbab406a93fd7812%

Former Denver chef and "Top Chef,quot; finalist Carrie Baird is beaming about her first restaurant concept, Rose's Classic Americana, in Boulder.

Starting this week, from inside Rosetta Hall, Baird is building those stunning and elegant toasts, as well as sandwiches, soups, salads, and other home-style meals with upscale touches.

In simple burgers and sandwiches, the breads are toasted in the house butter. And in plain iceberg salads, there's the dill ball flavor and the crunch of a bagel all round.

Baird left his successful chief chef position at Denver's Bar Dough last month to focus on Rose & # 39; s, though he still retains partial ownership of that restaurant.

"It was obvious," he said of the decision to go to the Boulder dining room for the opening. While many of them have reached out to her, Baird said this was the first opportunity that came along and it was worth it.

"If you look at the stalls, everyone who owns (everyone) is here now," he said of the chefs' owners and their concepts for the first time.

Baird is collaborating on the new project with her living room neighbor, chef Natascha Hess of The Ginger Pig. The two met when Baird mentored Hess in Brazen's kitchen, then Baird helped Hess open his own food truck.

Now they are next to each other and they even start a new group of restaurants for companies, called That's what she said.

"We'd love to make a full-size breakfast, a fancy restaurant, someday, somewhere," Baird said of his future.

PLUS: Carrie Baird of "Top Chef,quot; fame leaves Bar Dough to open her own place

For now, fans can stop by Rosetta Hall to see Baird cooking as if he had something to prove again.

Try Huevos Rancheros, which he made to beat Bobby Flay in a television competition ($ 12); the wedge salad, which she modeled after her city's favorite dish of growing up in Idaho ($ 12); and the Nutella toast and jam, which should be too much on top of the bread but perfect ($ 7).

1109 Walnut St., Boulder, 8 a.m.-late daily, rosettahall.com

Sign up for our new food bulletin, Filler, to receive Denver food and beverage news directly to your inbox.