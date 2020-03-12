Denver Edison Elementary School closes Thursday after parents test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2b3a945b12f520c4d1d2c945f8bbecee11% %MINIFYHTML2b3a945b12f520c4d1d2c945f8bbecee12%

Edison Elementary School in Denver is closed Thursday after a parent of a child at the school tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Denver Public Schools announced.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been notified, the district said, and is determining who the parents had contact with and also examining the virus in the patient's child.

"We will take this time to completely disinfect the school, including the common areas and classrooms," the district said. “We will also meet with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. We will be in daily contact with our Edison families to share updated information. "

On Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis recommended closing schools for 72 hours for disinfection if a student or staff member tests positive for the new coronavirus. He added that multiple COVID-19 cases could require a school to be closed for 14 days.

