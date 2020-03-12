Democrats and Republicans struggle to agree on coronavirus response | USA News

Washington DC – Democrats, Republicans, and the United States White House fought Thursday to reach an agreement on how to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on workers and families in the United States.

Democrats in the House of Representatives were drafting a bill that would provide more than $ 3 billion in direct aid to workers and families affected by the widespread closure of businesses and schools in the United States and would provide free tests for the COVID-19 virus.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML609822e7c52f4d8107ada381978b7fc111% %MINIFYHTML609822e7c52f4d8107ada381978b7fc112%

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump's Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin were in talks on the legislation all day before the afternoon deadline Pelosi set for a House vote. The deadline slipped when it became clear that the bill was facing resistance from Republicans in Congress and likely would not be resumed immediately by the Senate despite efforts to reach an agreement before the weekend.

"We are addressing the realities of family life in the United States. It is about putting families first," President Pelosi told reporters at a press conference Thursday at the United States Capitol.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, both Republicans, voiced opposition to the measure when Mnuchin engaged in talks with Pelosi.

Democratic leaders released a first draft of the bill, titled "First Family Crown Virus Response Act," on Wednesday night.

Legislation declares a national health emergency and provides for open spending of more than $ 3 billion to bolster government assistance to workers who lose jobs or are forced to take leave during the shutdown, according to the draft legislative text. .

Families with children who remain in school due to the virus would be eligible to receive emergency benefits of up to $ 4,000 per month.

The bill expands America's unemployment and welfare programs to provide food and support to workers and families who may be fired or laid off.

It seeks to provide free COVID-19 testing for all by requiring that private health insurers and the US government's Medicare and Medicaid programs. USA For the elderly and the poor, provide free test coverage.

& # 39; Defect & # 39;

Testing has been a problem in the US. USA With the limited supply of test kits and costs for people ranging from $ 100 for people with insurance to more than $ 1,600 for people without insurance, according to reports.

"Tests, tests, tests. Very, very important so that we can get an idea of ​​the size of the challenge, but also, first of all, to meet the needs of those who test positive," Pelosi said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the current US testing system. USA It does not meet the needs of the country.

"The system is not really geared to what we need at the moment … That is a flaw. Let's admit it," Fauci told a House panel.

Health workers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment register with people waiting to be tested for COVID-19 at the state's first access testing center (Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images / AFP)

More than 1,300 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in dozens of states across the United States, but authorities have warned that the worst is yet to come. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide.

Mnuchin offered suggested additions from the White House and exchanged offers in a series of phone calls with Pelosi on Thursday morning. Pelosi told reporters that Mnuchin's suggestions were "reasonable,quot; and would be included in pending legislation. A prominent Democratic adviser said "language discussions continue."

Among the additions to the bill sought by Republicans was lifting a liability provision that would allow manufacturers of protective face masks for industrial uses to sell to medical providers, alleviating shortages across the country, Pelosi said.

The bill also establishes a national occupational safety standard for personal protective equipment for health workers.

There is currently no mandatory federal standard in the workplace for healthcare workers, putting many first responders, doctors, nurses, and aides at risk for contracting the virus from patients.

Additional details of the White House and Republican demands were incomplete, as House Democratic advisers crafted legislative language with input from all parties.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell fired a warning at Pelosi in a series of tweets, saying Pelosi's original proposal Wednesday night was "out of base."

"He proposes a new bureaucracy that would only delay attendance,quot; and "wanders through policy areas that are unrelated to pressing problems," McConnell said.

The bill does not include economic stimulus measures, such as a payroll tax exemption again proposed by President Donald Trump in an unusual Oval Office address to the nation on Wednesday night. Trump was surprised to announce new restrictions on most air travel to the United States from Europe.

Financial markets faltered Thursday when the NBA, NFL and other sports leagues suspended games and meetings, while colleges and universities canceled classes across the country. Many churches canceled Sunday services.

Travel, entertainment, and restaurant companies are already experiencing sharp declines in revenue as Americans cancel conferences, concerts, and other large gatherings.

Pelosi said Congress will take proposals to address the economic consequences of the virus in future legislative rounds.

"It is not about the opportunity to stimulate the economy," he said of the current bill, adding that "there will be other initiatives that we want to work with the administration that may be necessary as we move forward."

Senate will remain in session

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy asked that Congress stay in session for another day or two to "get it right."

Pelosi rejected the idea of ​​a delay, saying Democratic leaders believe that it is important to move quickly. "Right now, we have to do this," he said.

Members of the House of Representatives plan to return home this week to meet with constituents to learn about the local effects of the virus. "It will be a source of knowledge when we return," Pelosi said.

Pelosi exchanges a blow to the elbow, showing caution amid concerns about the coronavirus, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a Friends of Ireland lunch on Capitol Hill (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

Congress was previously scheduled to begin a 10-day recess for the St. Patrick's Day holiday, returning the week of March 23. The parades have been canceled in New York, Chicago, and other cities.

McConnell announced that the Senate would stay in Washington to continue working next week instead of taking a break.

Pelosi and other Democratic members of Congress have been saying they expect a series of legislative actions in the coming weeks to respond to the crisis.

Congress enacted a $ 8.3 billion emergency spending bill last week to bolster the U.S. government's response to the outbreak.