Democratic Rivals Attack Donald Trump's Coronavirus Responses | Coronavirus pandemic news

Both United States Democratic presidential candidates on Thursday criticized US President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak as woefully insufficient to date, and presented their own plans to deal with the pandemic.

In a speech delivered from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, favorite Joe Biden said the Trump administration has so far been unable to cope with the unfolding crisis.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML0bd7982623c9c6d60bb13d985e8234d611% %MINIFYHTML0bd7982623c9c6d60bb13d985e8234d612%

"No president can promise to prevent future outbreaks, but I can promise you this, when he is president we will be better prepared, we will respond better and we will recover better," Biden said. "We will lead with science, we will listen to the experts, (we will heed) their advice. We will develop the American leadership and we will rebuild it to unite the world to face the global threats that we will probably face again."

Biden warned that the virus, which some Trump allies have dismissed as overblown fodder for the president's critics, "has no political affiliation." And in a direct dig at Trump, he added another promise: "I will always tell you the truth. This is a president's responsibility. That is what is owed to the American people."

Biden released a detailed plan, which he said Trump is "welcome to adopt," which required the wide availability of free tests, free preventive care, and treatment of the virus-associated illness, COVID-19. The plan also called for the rapid development of a vaccine and the full deployment of the supplies, personnel and facilities necessary to stop the outbreak.

The former vice president also lobbied for economic measures to be taken to mitigate the impact of the outbreak, including the offer of paid emergency leave for everyone affected by the coronavirus, assistance for small businesses and affected employees, and debt relief for homeowners. housing and students with loans. They may not be able to pay any time soon.

Federal resources, he said, should be mobilized to guarantee at least 10 test sites in each state, and federal aid, including from the Pentagon, should be provided to locate a standing hospital in any US city. USA Where an outbreak exceeds the capacity of existing health infrastructure.

Biden also promised that his administration would hold daily briefings in any crisis, with the best public health professionals on camera to speak directly to the nation.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters about the coronavirus Thursday in Burlington, Vermont (Charles Krupa / AP Photo)

Speaking just a couple of hours later, Sanders said Trump should declare a national emergency and that a hotline should be established for people seeking information about the virus. He also said the United States was at a "great disadvantage,quot; compared to other countries, since many people do not have health insurance.

Sanders has advocated for fully government-funded healthcare under a Medicare for All system that is the centerpiece of his campaign. But he said Thursday that, in the meantime, during the outbreak, the government must ensure that "everyone should be able to get all the medical care they need at no cost." He added that if a vaccine for the virus is developed, it should be free.

"We need an emergency response to the emergency," said Sanders, "and we need it immediately."

Biden and Sanders have canceled public events ahead of next Tuesday's primaries, yielding to public health officials and elected officials who discourage large campaign rallies. The couple will meet in a debate Sunday night on CNN, without a live audience, which organizers said Thursday they would move from Arizona to Washington, DC to minimize travel by the candidates and their staff.