Deepika Padukone shares a preview of the sets of the next Shakun Batra

Deepika Padukone is truly a stellar actress and she has her ways of captivating audiences with her performances, dance skills, and good looks. The actress's latest release, Chhapaak, earned her great appreciation for her act of surviving an acid attack. Now the actress has moved on to her next project, which is being produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shakun Batra. The film talks about relationships today and also has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The next Shakun Batra hasn't started rolling yet, but pre-production is in full swing. Deepika shared a glimpse of the film's sets while posting a photo of Shakun Batra from the film's props.

She captioned the image as: "My director doubles as a DJ and keeps himself busy during a 4-hour adaptation session." Well, we are very happy to see this movie on the big screen and knowing that the preparation is currently underway has excited us all.