Dean Koontz predicted the coronavirus in his 1981 novel The Eyes of Darkness with Wuhan-400? Some say yes!

Did author Dean Koontz predict the coronavirus in his 1981 novel? The eyes of darkness? Some say yes after the pages of his novel have resurfaced and gone viral. Those who read the book could not believe the mysterious prediction and accuracy about a biowar virus created called Wuhan-400 after the city from which it was launched. The book talks about Wuhan-400 being a weapon that is easily transmitted from human to human and dies on inanimate objects, making it an easier way to kill without fear of environmental contamination. Some have even released conspiracy theories that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) somehow escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, although there is no evidence to prove it. The Wuhan virus is currently believed to have started in animals and then somehow made the leap to humans.

Dean Koontz wrote the following passage in his book.

%MINIFYHTML3a5c14e4d8b53d3a3cc7a34abe03bf0811% %MINIFYHTML3a5c14e4d8b53d3a3cc7a34abe03bf0812%

"They call it,quot; Wuhan-400 "because it was developed in its RDNA laboratories outside of Wuhan City, and it was the four hundred viable strain of man-made microorganisms created at the research center.

"Wuhan-400 is a perfect weapon. It affects only human beings. No other living creature can carry it. And like syphilis, the Wuhan-400 cannot survive outside of a living human body for more than a minute, which means it cannot permanently contaminate entire objects or places like anthrax and other virulent microorganisms. "

Although Dean Koontz was writing about a dummy virus, there are many people who think the similarities are so surprising that it was an almost perfect prediction.

Others pointed out that the name "Wuhan-400,quot; could be 20 times 20!

Dean Koontz is not alone in going viral for possibly predicting the coronavirus. Many people, including Kim Kardashian, are revisiting a passage from Sylvia Browne's book. End of days: predictions and prophecies about the end of the world. In the book, Sylvia Browne refers to a pneumonia-like illness that affects the world in 2020.

Are you following the Coronavirus conspiracies and the apparently psychic predictions of Sylvia Browne and Dean Koontz?

Ad

What do you think of Dean Koontz's description of the Wuhan-400? Do you think it sounds like the Coronavirus pandemic?



Post views:

0 0