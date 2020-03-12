Davis Cup: Great Britain tied against France and the Czech Republic | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML2f581b7ad6c170839f5e9bc470c0e29111% %MINIFYHTML2f581b7ad6c170839f5e9bc470c0e29112%





Britain has paired with France and the Czech Republic for this year's Davis Cup finals in Madrid.

Britain, which was knocked out of the semifinals by eventual winners from Spain in last year's competition, will face France with both countries seeking to win the competition for the eleventh time.

The finals will be held at La Caja Mágica in Madrid from November 23 to 29, with 18 teams competing over the course of a week.

Full draw

Group A: Spain (1), Russia, Ecuador

B Group: Canada (2), Kazakhstan, Sweden

Group C: France (3), Great Britain, Czech Republic

Group d: Croatia (4), Australia, Hungary

Group e: United States (5), Italy, Colombia

Group F: Serbia (6), Germany, Austria

Last year's event, the first since the 16-team World Group knockout style format played over three weekends throughout the year and culminated in a final, produced an exciting action, but it was challenging in terms programming with matches often completed in The Little Hours.

Rafa Nadal celebrates with Spain after winning the Davis Cup in 2019

The holders of Spain have been drawn against Russia and Ecuador. Russia was also in Spain's group in the inaugural version of the renewed event with 18 nations last year, reaching the semifinals where they lost to Canada.

Ecuador reserved its place in Madrid by beating Japan in the playoffs last week.

Canada, the second seed, will face Kazakhstan and Sweden in Pool B, while the record winners of the Davis Cup, the United States are in Pool E along with Italy and Colombia.

Group D comprises Croatia, Australia and Hungary, while Novak Djokovic's Serbia is with Germany and Austria.

The group winners and the two best performing runners-up will advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

The draw for the knockout stage has also been made. The teams that finish first in Groups A and B will face the two best-performing runners-up in the group, with the winner of Group C playing the winner of Group F and the winner of Group D against the winner of Group E. .

The individual draws will involve two individual matches and a rubber double, played in the best of three sets.

