David Prutton Sky Bet EFL Predictions | Soccer news

Who gives David Prutton the victory at Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here …

Fulham vs Brentford, Friday 7.45pm – Live on Sky Sports Football

I feel like I've said this several times lately, but this is an almost mandatory game for Fulham if they want to catch the first two. By Saturday's lunchtime, they could be nine or three points from West Brom, and nine points may be too much with eight games to play.

Brentford returned to the path of victory by defeating Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, but it is probably too late for them to do so automatically. At a minimum, they must ensure they finish in the top six. There should be goals in this one, so I'm going to tie.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (1/14 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Brentford Live

West Brom vs Birmingham, Saturday 12.30pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Every time you think West Brom starts looking invincible, they go and have a couple of game bugs that you don't really expect to happen, like against Wigan and, to a lesser extent, Swansea.

Birmingham's loss to Reading last week likely ended little hope of a dramatic late charge into the playoffs. However, they will still want to take their rivals' hopes of promotion, so they have plenty to play for at The Hawthorns. They will fight, but I think they will be eliminated.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (2/15 with Sky Bet)

W Brom vs Birm & # 39; ham Live

Hull vs Charlton, Saturday 3pm

This is a massive, massive, massive, massive game. It is 21st versus 22nd, and two sides that have no form whatsoever.

Hull is in free fall, and Charlton is not much better. You fear anywhere that you lose on Saturday. I'll go back the Addicks to steal it.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (2/17 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

Luton will see the games around him this weekend, with Hull playing Charlton and Huddersfield against Wigan, and he knows that a victory will greatly increase his hopes of staying awake.

Preston has lost four out of five now, but they're still in the play-offs because all the sides below them are also sliding up. They need to get back on the horse if they want to stay in sixth place, but I think Luton will show enough determination to get a point.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

We mentioned that Hull is in a free fall, but Sheffield Wednesday has not fared much better. You really care about them, and Garry Monk seems to be lacking in ideas too.

Hopes for automatic promotion for Nottingham Forest are over. They need to start earning a few wins to ensure they will make at least the playoffs, which would be a very successful season for them. This would be a good place to start.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (1/14 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Leeds, Sunday 1pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

Cardiff is still within reach of the playoffs under Neil Harris, and a victory over Leeds would provide them with a big boost.

It's five wins on the laps for Leeds now. That victory over Huddersfield was very important to them last week, and they seem to be full of confidence again. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Blackpool vs Sunderland, Saturday 3pm

It probably wasn't the start Neil Critchley had been waiting for in Blackpool, drawing his first game and then losing his first home game against Tranmere midweek, but this is an opportunity for him to set a real score.

Sunderland has slowed down a bit in recent weeks, picking up just two points from his past four games. However, it's still just as tight, and a couple of wins in a row could easily see them go from out of the play-offs to the top two. However, I have a feeling they could be hit on Bloomfield Road.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Exeter vs Salford, Saturday 3pm

It is still so close to the top of League Two, but five do not go in three, and two of the pace-setting sides will miss the automatic promotion. Exeter will be desperate to make sure it's not them.

Salford has won his last two and has half an eye on a late run to the playoffs. There is still an eight point gap to make up for, but a few more wins on the turn and that will go away very quickly. I will return a giveaway here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Prutton Championship Predictions (Every Saturday 3pm start)

Blackburn vs Bristol City: 1-1 (11/2)

Huddersfield vs Wigan: 0-1 (8/1)

Middlesbrough vs Swansea: 1-2 (10/1)

Millwall vs Derby: 2-2 (1/14)

QPR vs Barnsley: 3-1 (14/1)

Reading vs Stoke: 1-0 (2/13)