Daniel Radcliffe says he doesn't have a coronavirus, he just always looks sick

A recent gathering of social media users, plus a fake news report, noted that perhaps Daniel Radcliffe was ill with the coronavirus. However, Page Six claims that the actor believes he always has that appearance. A fake Twitter account recently said that the Harry Potter alum was brought to the hospital due to the coronavirus.

The fake Twitter account @BBCNewsTonight, linked to another BBC page, is also reportedly fake, with an article explaining that Radcliffe was ill with the virus. During a conversation with Smallzy’s Surgery hosts on Wednesday, Radcliffe expressed his sincere thoughts on the rumor.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the actor's statement. When he walked into the makeup and hair salon for a play Tuesday, his makeup artist told him that his niece told him he was infected with the virus, and Radcliffe says he was immediately surprised.

Daniel went on to say that he thought the news report appeared in a mock version of the BBC, however enough people saw the tweet and the fake news report and subsequently thought it was real. Daniel declared: "that's the Internet,quot;.

the Harry Potter He went on to add that it wasn't a big deal, joking that he always has a sick look. Radcliffe joked that he's always pale, making him an easy target. Earlier this week, Tom and his wife, Rita Wilson, reported that they really did have the virus.

Both parties are currently quarantined in Australia. A report today revealed that Tom and Rita had the coronavirus, are in stable condition, and are currently sitting in an Australian hospital. Australian authorities confirmed the news with multiple means.

As most know, Hanks and Wilson's disease easily makes them the most famous people to get the new disease, COVID-19. The World Health Organization has since declared it a pandemic.

Ad

While many have gone into full panic mode, Bill Maher, during a Real Time episode with Bill Maher, argued that it was an "overreaction."



Post views:

0 0