Daniel Radcliffe & # 39; flattered & # 39; by cheating the coronavirus

WENN / Bridow

The star of the movie franchise & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; He scoffs at rumors first spread by a bogus BBC account that he contracted the virus, saying he looks 'sick all the time'.

Up News Info –

Daniel Radcliffe He was not surprised by a false story that suggested he was infected with coronavirus. Shortly after learning of the spread of the misinformation online, the star of the "Harry Potter" movie franchise gave his witty answer to the matter, saying he was "flattered" about it.

The 30-year-old actor scoffed at the false report on Wednesday, March 11, during a telephone interview with the Australian radio show "Smallzy Surgery". "I think it's just because I look sick all the time, so you can credibly say it about me. Because I'm so pale," he joked. "But, you know, flattered I was chosen."

The "Jungle"The actor shared how he first learned about cheating." It's funny that you ask me in particular today, because yesterday I entered the hairdressing and makeup room at the work, and the makeup artist said: & # 39; My niece just send me a text message and she tells me you have a crown ", remembered. " I thought, 'What?' I think it was on a fake BBC account, but then enough people saw it. That's the internet. "

Claims that Radcliffe has hired COVID-19 were first shared on Twitter via a fake BBC News account, @BBCNewsTonight. "BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus," read the misleading tweet. "The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed." This led his representative to quickly deny the story by simply stating, "Not true."

While Radcliffe assured that he is free of coronavirus, his fellow Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson They have announced that they have tested positive for the virus while in Australia. Through a statement he released on Wednesday, March 11, the "Inferno" star admitted that the two "felt a little tired, like we had colds and some body aches" before the diagnosis.