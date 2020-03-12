Dallas ISD to Offer Students Free Meals During Spring Break – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas ISD will offer free meals at 14 campuses during spring break beginning Monday.

Meals are available for students up to 18 years old and for students with disabilities regardless of age.

Meals will be provided Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19, which will include a breakfast snack from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

"The break meal program is designed to provide students with nutritious meals even during their vacations," Dallas ISD said in a press release on Thursday. "Select kitchens across the district will remain open and free to all children, regardless of where they live or are enrolled."

Educational and enrichment activities will also be available.

The goal is to provide nutritious meals, nutrition education, and activities that support a healthy lifestyle and fuel successful learning.

To see the list of participating schools, click here.