Dallas ISD students test and vote on possible school cafeteria options – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of Dallas ISD students were invited to the Food Fest 2020 event, which was partly lunch, partly for one purpose: to vote on new foods that could end up on their school menus.

Michael Rosenberger, District Executive Director of Child Nutrition and Food Services, said: "This year's theme is made from scratch and we like it from scratch because it gives us control of the nutritional profile of the ingredients and the quality of the food." .

%MINIFYHTML17bbaa5210e038935a3259692c9487f311% %MINIFYHTML17bbaa5210e038935a3259692c9487f312%

More than 50 options were tested by students at all grade levels who then voted on their preferences.

Dallas ISD offers free lunches to all of its students, and the highest rated foods will roll out to all grade levels next school year.