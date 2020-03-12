Dallas drives Denver after NBA announcement of suspended games – Up News Info

DALLAS – The strange and surreal night began with Nuggets coach Michael Malone, emphasizing the need to focus on the game, blocking the eddies of rapidly spreading coronaviruses.

In the middle of the third quarter of the Dallas-Denver game on Wednesday night, it became clear that there was no need to mentally focus on the future, after the NBA announced that it would suspend the season after the night game list.

For the Nuggets, who entered the night in third place in the Western Conference playoff race with only 17 games remaining, it's unclear what the rest of the season holds after Dallas beat them 113-97 to go down. his record at 43-22.

"The NBA will use this pause to determine next steps," the league said in an announcement Wednesday night.

Dallas center Boban Marjanovic imposed his will on Denver's front court, scoring 31 points and accumulating 17 rebounds. He scored 16 in the last quarter alone, where he was serenaded with chants from the energized crowd.

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic struggled with Marjanovic's length, but managed 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Jamal Murray and Will Barton were Denver's two best sources of offense, finishing with 25 and 23 points, respectively.

His offense was undone by 16 turnovers that led to 28 Mavericks points. The Nuggets scored just two points from Dallas' errors.

But the game was only a temporary distraction for the biggest issues at stake on Wednesday night.

"It will probably only get weirder in the next two weeks," Malone said before the game, where he was sitting on a podium to create a space barrier between himself and the media. "You hear that more and more leagues in Europe, basketball, soccer, they cancel their games, their season, whatever. I don't know what tomorrow will bring."

Despite the news, which some players knew, both teams continued to play intense, physical basketball as if nothing about the prospects for the season had changed.

Barton scored 15 in the third quarter alone, including two triples. His game led a 35-point quarter, which turned a seven-point half-point deficit into an 85-84 lead in the fourth quarter.

Wednesday's case against the Mavericks marked the beginning of what was expected to be a brutal stretch of games, including seven-of-eight on the road. Most of them were scheduled against playoff teams, such as Los Angeles, Oklahoma City and Toronto.

"I think it's perfect," Murray said Wednesday morning, when it seemed like the league was only considering playing without fans, but not suspending the season. "I think that is exactly what we need, especially the way we are playing right now." We need to be challenged every night, every day, we cannot afford anything. I think from now on, it's up to us to improve, prepare and prepare for the task at hand, the playoffs. "

After Wednesday night, the next task is unknown.