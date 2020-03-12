Dallas County's third suspected COVID-19 positive case is Irving resident in his 50s – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A 50-year-old who traveled out of state to a major recreational event is the 2019 Dallas County's third suspected positive positive coronavirus case (COVID-19).

Your test result is considered presumptive positive until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The individual is an Irving resident who is being treated at a Dallas area hospital and is unrelated to the two alleged positive cases announced Tuesday.

These cases are not indicative of community spread in Dallas County. DCHHS has completed tracing contracts and has directly notified anyone who was in close contact with the person while they were in Texas.

%MINIFYHTMLad058fb779d3b3791db018729f6ee76b13% %MINIFYHTMLad058fb779d3b3791db018729f6ee76b14%

“A successful response to COVID-19 requires extensive community action. This does not mean that there are no trips or activities outside the home, but it does mean that we should all stay up to date and follow CDC recommendations. Please refer to CDC's specific travel guidelines, especially those related to high-risk individuals, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. The link is provided below.

%MINIFYHTMLad058fb779d3b3791db018729f6ee76b15% %MINIFYHTMLad058fb779d3b3791db018729f6ee76b16%

Irving City Mayor Rick Stopfer added: “The City of Irving is currently monitoring the COVID-19 situation and has been in close contact with state and county officials regarding the current situation in our area. We will continue to connect with public health officials and are prepared for the care and safety of our residents, businesses and visitors. "

The CDC recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a handkerchief, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Additional information is available on the following websites: