Dallas County Judge Announces Local Disaster Declaration for Public Health Emergency – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced a local disaster declaration for public health emergencies.

This after he announced five additional cases of coronavirus in Dallas County, bringing the total to eight.

One of the new cases has no travel history, which means the community has spread.

Two of the patients are hospitalized. Three are isolating themselves at home.

The decision on the statement came after consulting with state health leaders and Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Effective at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, residents are prohibited from participating in community gatherings of more than 500 people.

