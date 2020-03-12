DaBaby says the woman who stepped forward was not the one who slapped!

On Wednesday, Tyronesia Laws, the woman who claims rapper DaBaby slapped her, spoke about the incident, but DaBaby says she was not the woman he put his feet on.

Tyronesia spoke to TMZ, where she rejected the rapper's apology, calling her "insincere,quot; and says the rapper slapped her despite the fact that it was the woman next to her who directed the phone light to her eyes.

