DaBaby says the woman who stepped forward was not the one who slapped!

On Wednesday, Tyronesia Laws, the woman who claims rapper DaBaby slapped her, spoke about the incident, but DaBaby says she was not the woman he put his feet on.

Tyronesia spoke to TMZ, where she rejected the rapper's apology, calling her "insincere,quot; and says the rapper slapped her despite the fact that it was the woman next to her who directed the phone light to her eyes.

The brokerage news outlet spoke to his attorney, Drew Findling, who told them that an improved video shows DaBaby slapping an individual who struck his left eye with what appears to be a phone with the flashlight on, NOT the person standing in the left or the right of the individual pushing the phone in his face.

According to the lawyer, several women have approached him claiming to be the victim, but that it was not Tyronesia, who has already recruited a lawyer to take legal action against the rapper.