Cynthia Bailey shares her wisdom with fans – Watch her message

Cynthia Bailey had a message that she really wanted to share with her fans on social media. Look at the words of wisdom that he posted on his social media account the other day.

‘" The enemy would not be attacking you if something very valuable was not inside. Thieves do not break into empty houses. " wed #wednesdaywisdom #wokeandready #family #godprotectmyfamily #love, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Fans were very excited to have read these wise words, and made sure to praise Cynthia in the comment section.

Someone said, "You just blessed me, Ms. Bailey," and another follower posted this: "Thank you because I'm on the defensive like an mf."

Another sponsor praised Cynthia and said, "Amen to Cynthia Bailey and the Real Housewives of Atlanta 2020 season 12 and I love the show so much that it makes my ❤️ feel good about life."

A commenter posted this: ‘True beauty! Thank you @ cynthiabailey10 for showing us that age is nothing more than a number. "

Another Instagram installer posted: Am Amen! Preach the truth @ cynthiabailey10! Very true! Thanks for holding on to your true self and being a true friend of @thekenyamoore! Now that's a great friendship! "

Someone else believes that "the haters should take multiple seats and allow you to flourish, beautiful Cynthia."

Another of Cynthia's fans said this: Incluso Even if the Enemies try to enter, GOD will be the one to activate the ALARM! Always TRUST HIM, and he will ALWAYS protect you! "

Other than this, Cynthia made headlines these days when she shared a photo of an airplane.

In the caption for that photo, she was telling fans what she has with herself as she travels during this global crisis in which we are all involved.

As you know, the coronavirus is spreading very fast and we are already close to 125,000 people who are / were infected worldwide.



