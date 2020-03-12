Cynthia Bailey has a helpful message for her fans about credit and credit scores

Cynthia Bailey decided to upload to social networks and post a message for her fans in the midst of the economic crisis that the world is going through these days. According to more analysts, things will get worse, as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing worldwide.

Regardless, Cynthia talks about credit and credit scores in the post below:

& # 39; I know some of you have probably already heard me talk about my Credit Guru Malik Davis in my GI before, but I really want to make sure that those who didn't know that it is important to make sure their credit and credit scores are in order. I know for myself that stock markets are unpredictable and the economy is unstable that we may be preparing to financially experience some troubled times. That said, if you have a problem with your credit or credit scores, now is the time to take it seriously. Check out Malik Davis, my credit guru @ malikdavis211! #breakthechains #goodcreditmatters, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said that ‘Many jobs, insurance companies, banks, etc. they look at your credit score. To determine if they should hire you, give you a low price, a low interest rate, or a loan. "

A follower said: talk Talk for real You have to connect me with that message. I will send my email to Ya. Because I am serious! I need my credit correction! Thank you! & # 39;

Another commenter has another kind of curiosity and posted this: ‘@ cynthiabailey10. I love your watch that you wear on the show. Who is your watch made with? "

Cynthia replied that her watch is from Cartier and the fan thanked her: cy @ cynthiabailey10 Thank you very much for responding! I really appreciate it. I love you in RHOA !!!! ’

Aside from this, Cynthia impressed her fans not so long ago with a gorgeous outfit that she chose to wear in WWHL.



