Cristiano Ronaldo was quarantined after his teammate tested positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML38470953164f145f434c7ae4ee2ae31911% %MINIFYHTML38470953164f145f434c7ae4ee2ae31912%

Instagram

The Juventus forward was reportedly placed in isolation on his home island of Madeira, Portugal, after defender Daniele Rugani announced that he had contracted the virus.

Up News Info –

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo He is reportedly in quarantine in Portugal after a Juventus teammate tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani announced that he had contracted the virus on Wednesday (March 11), and club officials said in a statement that the players or staff who had close contact with him would be isolated.

%MINIFYHTML38470953164f145f434c7ae4ee2ae31913% %MINIFYHTML38470953164f145f434c7ae4ee2ae31914%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML38470953164f145f434c7ae4ee2ae31915% %MINIFYHTML38470953164f145f434c7ae4ee2ae31916%

According to the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Ronaldo is in quarantine on his home island of Madeira, having flown in Sunday after playing for the Italian team to visit his mother, who recently suffered a stroke.

Although Rugani was an unused substitute in Juventus' 2-0 win over Inter Milan, a photo posted on Instagram by the forward Miralem Pjanic It showed the defender celebrating in a meeting with his teammates, including Ronaldo, after Sunday's game, which was played without fans.

<br />

In his statement, Juventus officials said: "The footballer, Daniele Rugani, tested positive for coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. Juventus Football Club is activating all isolation procedures required by law, including those that have had contact with him. "

<br />

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Italy above 12,000, all sporting events in the country, except soccer games with Italian teams in international competitions, have been canceled until at least April 3.

Juventus are still slated to play the French team Lyon in the Champions League competition at home in Turin on Tuesday, a match that is now in doubt after Rugani's diagnosis.

Ronaldo has yet to publicly confirm whether he is in quarantine.