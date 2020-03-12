Home Local News COVID-19 Pandemic Claims The world's only St. Paddy's pickle and palooza parade...

COVID-19 Pandemic Claims The world's only St. Paddy's pickle and palooza parade – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The only pickle parade in St. Paddy and Palooza is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular event, which was scheduled for March 13-14 in Mansfield, was canceled.

Pickle Queens and Pickled Mansfield Society published that they "care deeply about our community,quot; and "regret that our party does not take place this year, and we look forward to seeing all of our friends and supporters in March 2021."

credit: Geoff Petrulis)

