COVID-19 is a & # 39; controllable pandemic & # 39 ;: WHO | News

The new coronavirus outbreak "is a controllable pandemic,quot; if countries step up measures to deal with it, the head of the World Health Organization said Thursday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged that the global outbreak of the new coronavirus could now be considered a pandemic, a disease that is actively spreading globally.

But he told diplomats in Geneva that describing the contagion as a pandemic should not mean countries abandon the fight to prevent it from spreading further.

"This is a controllable pandemic," he said. "We are deeply concerned that some countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment necessary to control it.

"The idea that countries should move from containment to mitigation is wrong and dangerous," he emphasized.

More than 4,600 people have died, while the WHO said there are 126,000 cases in more than 100 countries.

"To save lives we must reduce transmission," insisted Tedros. "That means finding and isolating as many cases as possible and quarantining their closest contacts."

He urged states to test every suspected COVID-19 case in an attempt to slow transmission.

"Even if you can't stop the transmission, you can slow it down and protect health facilities, nursing homes and other vital areas, but only if you examine all suspicious cases."

Most of the cases have been in China, where the virus emerged in December, but hot spots have also emerged in South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

Together, those four countries account for more than 90 percent of all reported cases, according to the WHO.

The pandemic has disrupted cultural and sporting events around the world as authorities try to avoid large gatherings.

Tedros said countries needed to strike the right balance between protecting health and preventing social and economic disruption.

However, "containment,quot; must remain the central pillar in any plan to address the spread, he said.

"You can't fight a virus if you don't know where it is. That means solid vigilance to find, isolate, test, and treat every case, to break the chains of transmission."

Tedros urged unaffected countries to prepare their health facilities, and pressured all states to innovate and share new ways to prevent infection and minimize the impact of the outbreak.

More than $ 440 million has been committed to the WHO strategic preparedness and response plan, he added.